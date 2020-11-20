Overview of Dr. Courtney Brown, MD

Dr. Courtney Brown, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Brown works at Steve Larson, M.D. in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.