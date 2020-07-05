Dr. Courtney Cowden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cowden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Courtney Cowden, MD
Overview of Dr. Courtney Cowden, MD
Dr. Courtney Cowden, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.
Dr. Cowden works at
Dr. Cowden's Office Locations
Covenant Medical Group9812 Slide Rd, Lubbock, TX 79424 Directions (806) 725-8460Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
San Marcos Office1305 Wonder World Dr Ste 100, San Marcos, TX 78666 Directions (512) 353-8661
Dr Cowden's Satellite Clinic545 Creekside Xing Ste 206, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (512) 353-8661
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Cowden did my Acl reconstruction and my meniscus repair surgery recently. He was very helpful and caring. His office team was also helpful getting me ready for surgery!! I would recommend this doctor to everyone!! Thanks to all of them I'm at home recovering!!
About Dr. Courtney Cowden, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1093933871
Education & Certifications
- Plano Associated Sports Medicine Fellowship
- University of Missouri at Kansas City
- University Of Missouri-Kansas City
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Texas Tech University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cowden has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cowden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cowden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cowden has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cowden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cowden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cowden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cowden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cowden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.