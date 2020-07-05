Overview of Dr. Courtney Cowden, MD

Dr. Courtney Cowden, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Cowden works at Covenant Medical Group in Lubbock, TX with other offices in San Marcos, TX and New Braunfels, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.