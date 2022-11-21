See All Otolaryngologists in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Courtney Edwards, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Courtney Edwards, MD

Endocrine Surgery
4.8 (17)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Courtney Edwards, MD

Dr. Courtney Edwards, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from BAYLOR COLL OF MED|Baylor College Of Med and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Hospital West.

Dr. Edwards works at Memorial Center for Integrative Endocrine Surgery in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Miramar, FL and Weston, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Edwards' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Center for Integrative Endocrine Surgery
    1150 N 35th Ave Ste 200, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 768-6727
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Memorial Center for Integrative Endocrine Surgery
    1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 404, Miramar, FL 33029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-5693
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Memorial Center for Integrative Endocrine Surgery
    17180 Royal Palm Blvd Ste 1, Weston, FL 33326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-5694
    Monday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Follicular Thyroid Cancer
Hyperparathyroidism
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Follicular Thyroid Cancer
Hyperparathyroidism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Follicular Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Medullary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Surgery With or Without Radical Neck Dissection Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Edwards?

    Nov 21, 2022
    Dr Edwards is professional. She took time to answer my many questions and explained in terms that were understandable. She explained in detail the procedure I would have and what the expected results would be as she performed the surgery. Her mild manner and confidence settled my fears. She is a great doctor and wonderful person.
    — Nov 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Courtney Edwards, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Courtney Edwards, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Edwards to family and friends

    Dr. Edwards' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Edwards

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Courtney Edwards, MD.

    About Dr. Courtney Edwards, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrine Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1477874907
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Scott And White Healthcare
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Baylor Coll Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • BAYLOR COLL OF MED|Baylor College Of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Memorial Regional Hospital
    • Memorial Hospital Miramar
    • Memorial Hospital Pembroke
    • Memorial Hospital West

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Courtney Edwards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Edwards has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.