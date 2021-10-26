Dr. Courtney El-Zokm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El-Zokm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Courtney El-Zokm, MD
Overview of Dr. Courtney El-Zokm, MD
Dr. Courtney El-Zokm, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX.
Dr. El-Zokm's Office Locations
Houston Advanced Nose & Sinus9230 Katy Fwy Ste 600, Houston, TX 77055 Directions (713) 791-0700Monday8:45am - 4:45pmTuesday8:45am - 4:45pmWednesday8:45am - 4:45pmThursday8:45am - 4:45pmFriday8:45am - 4:45pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dr. Courtney Plastic Surgery4400 Post Oak Pkwy, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 522-4411
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Courtney and his team are the example of professionalism in cosmetic surgery. The whole process for my breast augmentation was super smooth, translucent, compassionate to name a few. I am extremely happy with my results so far. If I could give him more than 5 stars I would .
About Dr. Courtney El-Zokm, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1093070328
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. El-Zokm has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. El-Zokm accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. El-Zokm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. El-Zokm speaks Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. El-Zokm. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El-Zokm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El-Zokm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El-Zokm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.