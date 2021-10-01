Dr. Fennell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Courtney Fennell, DO
Overview
Dr. Courtney Fennell, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntsville, AL.
Locations
Hh Physician Care At Bailey Cove9000 Bailey Cove Rd SE, Huntsville, AL 35802 Directions (256) 428-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. FENNELL IS VERY KIND AND PROFESSIONAL. She listens and cares for all our needs with compassion.
About Dr. Courtney Fennell, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1114371820
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fennell accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fennell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fennell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fennell.
