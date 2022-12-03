Overview

Dr. Courtney Ferch, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Wayne State University (SOM), Medical education and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Ferch works at SHMG Gastroenterology - Lake Drive in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.