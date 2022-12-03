Dr. Courtney Ferch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Courtney Ferch, MD
Overview
Dr. Courtney Ferch, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Wayne State University (SOM), Medical education and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Locations
SHMG Gastroenterology - Lake Drive4100 Lake Dr SE Ste 205, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 267-7414
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ferch is an excellent physician! She explains things well and also takes the time to listen. She is wonderful!
About Dr. Courtney Ferch, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1316176282
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota - Minneapolis (GME)
- University of Michigan (GME)
- Wayne State University (SOM), Medical education
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferch accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferch has seen patients for Hernia, Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.