Overview of Dr. Courtney Francis, MD

Dr. Courtney Francis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Francis works at Women's Clinic at Harborview in Seattle, WA with other offices in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Optic Neuritis and Paralytic Strabismus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.