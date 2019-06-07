See All Ophthalmologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Courtney Francis, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Courtney Francis, MD

Dr. Courtney Francis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Francis works at Women's Clinic at Harborview in Seattle, WA with other offices in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Optic Neuritis and Paralytic Strabismus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Francis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Main Hospital
    325 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 520-5000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Gme Office University of Washington
    1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 744-2020
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Uab Callahan Eye Hospital
    1720 University Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 325-8507
  4. 4
    Harborview Division-kc Public Health
    908 Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 744-2020
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harborview Medical Center
  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    How was your appointment with Dr. Francis?

    Jun 07, 2019
    Very knowledgeable about my condition. It gives me hope. It was a good experience. I would definitely recommend her.
    Jeffery Gill in Redmond, WA — Jun 07, 2019
    About Dr. Courtney Francis, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Education & Certifications

