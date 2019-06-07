Dr. Courtney Francis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Francis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Courtney Francis, MD
Overview of Dr. Courtney Francis, MD
Dr. Courtney Francis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Francis' Office Locations
Main Hospital325 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 520-5000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Gme Office University of Washington1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions (206) 744-2020Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Uab Callahan Eye Hospital1720 University Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 325-8507
Harborview Division-kc Public Health908 Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 744-2020Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable about my condition. It gives me hope. It was a good experience. I would definitely recommend her.
About Dr. Courtney Francis, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1194933119
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER
- Ophthalmology
