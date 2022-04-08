Dr. Courtney Fridella, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fridella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Courtney Fridella, DMD
Dr. Courtney Fridella, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lakewood Ranch, FL.
Smiles at Lakewood Ranch14606 State Road 70 E, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 280-3930
My husband and I needed to establish with a new dentist. We had heard outstanding reviews about Dr. Berger so we decided to contact Smiles at Lakewood Ranch. After scheduling our appointments we were advised he is focusing in a different area within the practice so we would be seeing a different dentist. At first we were uncertain however we are EXTREMELY happy with Dr. Fridella and we are so grateful for her attention to detail and her excellent technical abilities! Both my husband and myself are happy we found her and plan to be her patients for many years to come.
- Dentistry
- English
- 1609444629
