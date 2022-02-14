Overview of Dr. Courtney Fulton, MD

Dr. Courtney Fulton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Grand Junction, CO.



Dr. Fulton works at Community Hospital in Grand Junction, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.