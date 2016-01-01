Dr. Courtney Greene, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greene is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Courtney Greene, MD
Overview of Dr. Courtney Greene, MD
Dr. Courtney Greene, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Northwest.
Dr. Greene's Office Locations
Respiratory Clinic at UW Medical Center - Northwest1560 N 115th St Ste 207, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Medical Center
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Courtney Greene, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greene has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greene has seen patients for Cough and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greene on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Greene. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greene.
