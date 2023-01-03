Overview

Dr. Courtney Guerrieri, MD is a Dermatologist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Guerrieri works at Heath Care Center At Christiana in Newark, DE with other offices in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Warts and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.