Dr. Courtney Guerrieri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guerrieri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Courtney Guerrieri, MD
Overview
Dr. Courtney Guerrieri, MD is a Dermatologist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Guerrieri works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Heath Care Center At Christiana4735 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 3203, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 623-0100
-
2
Brandywine Obgyn PA3521 Silverside Rd, Wilmington, DE 19810 Directions (302) 477-1991
-
3
Christiana Care Health Services Inc501 W 14th St, Wilmington, DE 19801 Directions (302) 623-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- HealthPartners
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- PA Insurance Services
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guerrieri?
I’ve been seeing Dr Guerreri for several years now. She is very attentive and thorough. She has a lovely demeanor. I would definitely recommend her to friends and family.
About Dr. Courtney Guerrieri, MD
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1255524336
Education & Certifications
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guerrieri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guerrieri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guerrieri works at
Dr. Guerrieri has seen patients for Dermatitis, Warts and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guerrieri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Guerrieri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guerrieri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guerrieri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guerrieri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.