Dr. Courtney Legum-Wenk, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Courtney Legum-Wenk, DO
Dr. Courtney Legum-Wenk, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Legum-Wenk works at
Dr. Legum-Wenk's Office Locations
Virginia Womens Center - Short Pump12129 Graham Meadows Dr, Richmond, VA 23233 Directions (804) 445-8046Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Commonwealth OBGYN Specialists7605 Forest Ave Ste 411, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 285-8806
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
- Virginia Premier
Ratings & Reviews
I’m very pleased with the level of care and support received by Dr. Legum-Wenk. She listened thoroughly to my concerns and provided suggestions and developed a plan of action. I must say that plan WORKED ????. Scheduling was easy and efficient. I was told months by other providers outside of VWC. Once I called, I was scheduled the following day. I can’t say enough how pleased I am with Dr. Legum-Wenk. The surgical team and anesthesiologist was awesome too. Thank you for your caring spirit, your personality that really made me comfortable, and your patience! I look forward to future visits! I gave 5 stars, but you deserve more. ??????????
About Dr. Courtney Legum-Wenk, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Legum-Wenk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Legum-Wenk accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Legum-Wenk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Legum-Wenk.
