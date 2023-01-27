Overview of Dr. Courtney Legum-Wenk, DO

Dr. Courtney Legum-Wenk, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital.



Dr. Legum-Wenk works at Virginia Womens Center - Short Pump in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.