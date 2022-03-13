Overview of Dr. Courtney Lim, MD

Dr. Courtney Lim, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea and University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Lim works at Von Voigtlander Women's Hospital in Ann Arbor, MI with other offices in Chelsea, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.