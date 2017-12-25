See All Rheumatologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Courtney McCray, MD

Rheumatology
3.8 (12)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Courtney McCray, MD

Dr. Courtney McCray, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. McCray works at UT Physicians Internal Medicine in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McCray's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UT Physicians Center for Autoimmunity
    6410 Fannin St Ste 450, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 486-3100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Arthritis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Acute Tonsillitis
Anemia
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Fibromyalgia
Gout
Hypertension
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Muscle Spasm
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tonsillitis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis of the Neck
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Bunion
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Injection
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polymyositis
Polyneuropathy
Postnasal Drip
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Purpura
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Rosacea
Runner's Knee
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Testicular Dysfunction
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Courtney McCray, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417117599
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Courtney McCray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCray works at UT Physicians Internal Medicine in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. McCray’s profile.

    Dr. McCray has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. McCray. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCray.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

