Overview of Dr. Courtney McCray, MD

Dr. Courtney McCray, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. McCray works at UT Physicians Internal Medicine in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.