Dr. Courtney Palmer, DPM
Overview of Dr. Courtney Palmer, DPM
Dr. Courtney Palmer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They graduated from FIRST INSTITUTE OF PODIATRY.
Dr. Palmer's Office Locations
Courtney S Palmer Dpm168 WEST ST, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 573-1111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Best foot Dr. I have been to. I would recommend him to anyone!
About Dr. Courtney Palmer, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1205830122
Education & Certifications
- FIRST INSTITUTE OF PODIATRY
Dr. Palmer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palmer has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer.
