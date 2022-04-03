Dr. Courtney Paradise, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paradise is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Courtney Paradise, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orlando, FL.
Dr. Paradise's Office Locations
Orlando Physicians Network Inc.21 Columbia St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 841-5560
Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies83 W Miller St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 841-5560
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paradise?
Dr. Paradise is excellent, I had some pain for years which got worse as the years went by, until they recommended me to Dr. Paradise, she performed a Hysterectomy on me and it was the best thing that could happen to me, I am 18 days old after my surgery and I have felt very well since the same day, I have had no pain, no bleeding, I feel new. Thanks to Dr. Paradise, very professional, I recommend her 100%!
About Dr. Courtney Paradise, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1326451766
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paradise has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paradise accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paradise has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paradise has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Endometriosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paradise on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Paradise. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paradise.
