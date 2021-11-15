See All Neurosurgeons in Stony Brook, NY
Dr. Courtney Pendleton, MD

Neurosurgery
3.6 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Courtney Pendleton, MD

Dr. Courtney Pendleton, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They completed their fellowship with Peripheral Nerve Surgery, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN

Dr. Pendleton works at Stony Brook University, Department of Neurosurgery in Stony Brook, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pendleton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Stony Brook University, Department of Neurosurgery
    100 Nicolls Rd Rm 80, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 444-1116

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Injuries Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Common Peroneal Nerve Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Dropfoot Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dropfoot
Epidural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Malignant Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Malignant Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nerve Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Neurofibromatosis, Type 1 Chevron Icon
Neurofibromatosis, Type 2 Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Peripheral Type Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Schwannomatosis Chevron Icon
Spasmodic Torticollis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord and Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Courtney Pendleton, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1467741884
    Education & Certifications

    • Peripheral Nerve Surgery, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Courtney Pendleton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pendleton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pendleton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pendleton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pendleton works at Stony Brook University, Department of Neurosurgery in Stony Brook, NY. View the full address on Dr. Pendleton’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pendleton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pendleton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pendleton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pendleton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

