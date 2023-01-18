Dr. Courtney Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Courtney Phillips, MD
Overview
Dr. Courtney Phillips, MD is a Dermatologist in Manhattan Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO.
Locations
Ashley Magovern MD Inc.400 S Sepulveda Blvd Ste 205, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Directions (310) 546-1188Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I (and my kids) have been seeing Dr. Phillips for several years. I love her office because it's easy to get to and I never have to wait. She has an excellent bedside manner and always addresses all of my concerns/issues. She's a very clear communicator and always leaves me with written instructions when I leave my appointments. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Courtney Phillips, MD
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
NPI: 1215370960
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillips accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.