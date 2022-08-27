See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Pearland, TX
Dr. Courtney Preston, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3.8 (13)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Courtney Preston, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Pearland, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Preston works at Neurology Associates of Pearland in Pearland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Neurology Associates of Pearland
    10907 Memorial Hermann Dr Ste 400, Pearland, TX 77584 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 699-4788

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Vertigo
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Vertigo

Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebrovascular Disease
Concussion
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Injury
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Dystonia
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
EMG (Electromyography)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Nystagmus
Parkinson's Disease
Seizure Disorders
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Aug 27, 2022
    I was lucky enough to have Dr. Preston on call when I suffered my first stroke at age 54. I was initially confused as to what was happening to me. Dr. Preston diagnosed me with an ischemic stroke (with seizures) and immediately provided me with the proper medication and treatment plan. She has the confidence and bedside manner required to deal with serious medical events. I would absolutely advise anyone needing a neurologist to consider DR. Preston and her wonderful staff! I have never waiting longer than 15 minutes from check in to sitting in a room with the doctor. I assume this is due to her awesome office manager, Stephanie. 5 stars across the board!
    T. Sparks — Aug 27, 2022
    About Dr. Courtney Preston, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831449230
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
