Dr. Courtney Preston, MD
Overview
Dr. Courtney Preston, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Pearland, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Preston works at
Locations
Neurology Associates of Pearland10907 Memorial Hermann Dr Ste 400, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (281) 699-4788
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was lucky enough to have Dr. Preston on call when I suffered my first stroke at age 54. I was initially confused as to what was happening to me. Dr. Preston diagnosed me with an ischemic stroke (with seizures) and immediately provided me with the proper medication and treatment plan. She has the confidence and bedside manner required to deal with serious medical events. I would absolutely advise anyone needing a neurologist to consider DR. Preston and her wonderful staff! I have never waiting longer than 15 minutes from check in to sitting in a room with the doctor. I assume this is due to her awesome office manager, Stephanie. 5 stars across the board!
About Dr. Courtney Preston, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1831449230
Education & Certifications
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Preston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Preston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Preston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Preston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Preston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Preston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Preston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.