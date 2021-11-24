Dr. Courtney Ridner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ridner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Courtney Ridner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Courtney Ridner, MD
Dr. Courtney Ridner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Ridner works at
Dr. Ridner's Office Locations
-
1
Distefano Eye Center1815 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 648-3937
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ridner?
Thank you to Dr Ridner and his team for helping me and allowing me to finally see! After feeling overwhelmed and confused with the options that I was given by another physician, I was referred to see Dr Ridner for a second opinion by my family physician who said he operated on him and his wife over two years ago. Dr Ridner was able to not only lay out my choices, but went over the pro’s and con’s of each choice and how that may best suit my needs. I finally understood the strengths of these lenses, but more importantly, also their weaknesses and how they’re not perfect and glasses still may be needed in certain conditions. No one had been that open and what I consider honest with me. I felt pressured before to pick one or the other, but after speaking with Dr Ridner, I felt very comfortable, and actually understood my choices. I chose the multifocal lens and I realize these lenses aren’t perfect, but I couldn’t be happier!
About Dr. Courtney Ridner, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1346228426
Education & Certifications
- EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ridner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ridner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ridner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ridner works at
Dr. Ridner has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Ocular Surface Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ridner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Ridner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ridner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ridner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ridner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.