Overview of Dr. Courtney Ridner, MD

Dr. Courtney Ridner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Ridner works at Distefano Regional Associates in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Ocular Surface Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.