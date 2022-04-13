Dr. Courtney Schadt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schadt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Courtney Schadt, MD
Overview
Dr. Courtney Schadt, MD is a Dermatologist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED.
Locations
Associates In Dermatology3810 Springhurst Blvd Ste 200, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 583-1749
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schadt is extremely efficient and a clear leader in her field. She's always on time, which is a rarity in this field. She answered all of my questions and feel very confident in her abilities.
About Dr. Courtney Schadt, MD
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1801090394
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
