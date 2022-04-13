See All Dermatologists in Louisville, KY
Dr. Courtney Schadt, MD

Dermatology
4.0 (22)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Courtney Schadt, MD is a Dermatologist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED.

Dr. Schadt works at Associates in Dermatology, Pllc in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Folliculitis and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Associates In Dermatology
    3810 Springhurst Blvd Ste 200, Louisville, KY 40241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 583-1749

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Acne
Folliculitis
Intertrigo

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Schadt?

    Apr 13, 2022
    Dr. Schadt is extremely efficient and a clear leader in her field. She's always on time, which is a rarity in this field. She answered all of my questions and feel very confident in her abilities.
    Paige H. — Apr 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Courtney Schadt, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801090394
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Courtney Schadt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schadt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schadt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schadt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schadt works at Associates in Dermatology, Pllc in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Schadt’s profile.

    Dr. Schadt has seen patients for Acne, Folliculitis and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schadt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Schadt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schadt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schadt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schadt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

