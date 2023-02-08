Overview of Dr. Courtney Shands III, MD

Dr. Courtney Shands III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HSHS St. Francis Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Shands III works at Urology Of St. Louis in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Litchfield, IL, Alton, IL and Maryville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.