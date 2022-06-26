Dr. Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Courtney Snyder, MD
Overview
Dr. Courtney Snyder, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9462 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (941) 251-7137
- 2 8429 Lorraine Rd Pmb 145, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 251-7137
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
We’ve been seeing Dr. Snyder for about 7 years off and on. My son was about to be diagnosed with Tourette’s because of his severe motor and vocal tics. Dr. Snyder ordered a lot of blood work through Lab Corp and we found out that he had a copper overload in his system. After about two months of taking the supplements she recommended (I buy them through health stores unconnected with her), his tics disappeared and his behavior normalized. His copper started decreasing and is now at normal range. Dr. Snyder is one of the most intelligent people I’ve ever met and she has really helped my family. I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Courtney Snyder, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1285037713
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snyder.
