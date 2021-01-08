See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Plano, TX
Dr. Courtney Trylovich, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.6 (22)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Courtney Trylovich, MD

Dr. Courtney Trylovich, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. Trylovich works at Northlake Obstetrics & Gynecology PA in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Trylovich's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northlake Obstetrics & Gynecology PA
    6124 W Parker Rd Ste 136, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 378-3153

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 08, 2021
    Dr. Trylovich is a very dedicated and knowledgeable physician. She enters the examination room smiling and with a warm greeting immediately putting me at ease. She takes the time to address any concern or question I may have in a manner that expresses her genuine compassion for her patients. I trust her implicitly and urge anyone, who wants to do themselves a huge favor, to call Dr. Trylovich’s office and schedule an appointment. You will be in extremely capable hands and will not be disappointed!
    Loretta T. — Jan 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Courtney Trylovich, MD
    About Dr. Courtney Trylovich, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972548519
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Trylovich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trylovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trylovich works at Northlake Obstetrics & Gynecology PA in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Trylovich’s profile.

    Dr. Trylovich has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trylovich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Trylovich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trylovich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trylovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trylovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

