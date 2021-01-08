Dr. Trylovich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Courtney Trylovich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Courtney Trylovich, MD
Dr. Courtney Trylovich, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Trylovich's Office Locations
Northlake Obstetrics & Gynecology PA6124 W Parker Rd Ste 136, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 378-3153
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Trylovich is a very dedicated and knowledgeable physician. She enters the examination room smiling and with a warm greeting immediately putting me at ease. She takes the time to address any concern or question I may have in a manner that expresses her genuine compassion for her patients. I trust her implicitly and urge anyone, who wants to do themselves a huge favor, to call Dr. Trylovich’s office and schedule an appointment. You will be in extremely capable hands and will not be disappointed!
About Dr. Courtney Trylovich, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1972548519
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trylovich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trylovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trylovich has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trylovich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Trylovich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trylovich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trylovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trylovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.