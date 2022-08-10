Dr. Virgilio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Courtney Virgilio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Courtney Virgilio, MD
Dr. Courtney Virgilio, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Roseburg, OR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Virgilio works at
Dr. Virgilio's Office Locations
Centennial Shaw Heart and Vascular Specialists2801 NW Mercy Dr Ste 320, Roseburg, OR 97471 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Virgilio?
Dr. Virgilio is my new Cardiologist and I am grateful for her services and expertise. I was diagnosed with Hyperthyroidism after I fainted and was taken to the ER. Dr. Virgilio wasn't convinced that my fainting episode was thyroid related and wanted to make sure it wasn't my heart. She ordered a stress test and upon an abnormal stress test, she immediately ordered more tests which showed some problems. She was swift to order a Angiogram procedure and also conferred with my Endocrinologist, Dr. Racine, as to my thyroid issues to ensure my heart procedure will be safe. I am awaiting my procedure and look forward to meeting Dr. Deepika Narasimha, who will perform my Angiogram that Dr. Virgilio scheduled. I am grateful and blessed to have Dr. Virgilio as my Cardiologist for her dedication and thoroughness in expediting my medical care. Dr. Virgilio is every informative and passionate about her patients. I highly recommend her as your Cardiologist.
About Dr. Courtney Virgilio, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1285753160
Education & Certifications
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
- Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Virgilio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Virgilio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.