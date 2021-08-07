See All General Surgeons in Laguna Hills, CA
Dr. Courtney Vito, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (15)
Overview of Dr. Courtney Vito, MD

Dr. Courtney Vito, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital and Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Vito works at MemorialCare Medical Group - Laguna Hills in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vito's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MemorialCare Medical Group - Laguna Hills (Breast Surgery)
    24401 Calle de la Louisa Ste 102, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 696-3622

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • PIH Health Whittier Hospital
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 07, 2021
    Dr. Courtney Vito is an excellent breast surgeon who generously gives of her time, competence and personal care. She goes the extra mile to help her patients make their way to healing.
    Kathleen Schinhofen, D.Min. — Aug 07, 2021
    About Dr. Courtney Vito, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1174763643
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory University
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vito has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vito works at MemorialCare Medical Group - Laguna Hills in Laguna Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Vito’s profile.

    Dr. Vito has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vito on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Vito. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vito.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

