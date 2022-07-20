See All Neurologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Courtney White, MD

Neurology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Courtney White, MD

Dr. Courtney White, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. White works at Neurology Associates of Jefferson in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. White's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology Associates of Jefferson
    909 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 20, 2022
    Dr. White was personable, friendly, thoughtful, and empathetic. I felt heard and listened to about my past experience with physicians not listening to me about migraines and cervical spine issues. I was not rushed through my appointment, instead talked to like a human. She was kind and warm, we went through home care, medications, and holistic ways to help get me through a better quality of life with migraines. I recommend anyone who suffers from migraines come and see her. Anyone who feels unheard or misdiagnosed with neck and head pains, come see her, she is life changing.
    Jen — Jul 20, 2022
    About Dr. Courtney White, MD

    • Neurology
    • 7 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1356705263
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    • George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

