Dr. Courtney White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Courtney White, MD
Overview of Dr. Courtney White, MD
Dr. Courtney White, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. White works at
Dr. White's Office Locations
-
1
Neurology Associates of Jefferson909 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. White?
Dr. White was personable, friendly, thoughtful, and empathetic. I felt heard and listened to about my past experience with physicians not listening to me about migraines and cervical spine issues. I was not rushed through my appointment, instead talked to like a human. She was kind and warm, we went through home care, medications, and holistic ways to help get me through a better quality of life with migraines. I recommend anyone who suffers from migraines come and see her. Anyone who feels unheard or misdiagnosed with neck and head pains, come see her, she is life changing.
About Dr. Courtney White, MD
- Neurology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1356705263
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White works at
Dr. White has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.