Dr. Courtney Woodmansee, MD
Overview
Dr. Courtney Woodmansee, MD is a Dermatologist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.
Locations
Memphis Dermatology Clinic PA1455 UNION AVE, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions (901) 726-6655
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Woodmansee since the retirement of Dr Witherspoon. Both have been great. I always leave there feeling that I have received excellent care. Very knowledgeable, caring and professional. I highly recommend your service.
About Dr. Courtney Woodmansee, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1134346430
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woodmansee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woodmansee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woodmansee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woodmansee has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woodmansee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodmansee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodmansee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woodmansee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woodmansee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.