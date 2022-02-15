Dr. Craig Allen, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Allen, DMD
Overview
Dr. Craig Allen, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Braintree, MA. They graduated from Boston University, Henry M. Goldman School Of Dental Medicine.
Dr. Allen works at
Locations
-
1
Allen Dental Associates382 Grove St, Braintree, MA 02184 Directions (781) 206-2997
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Delta Dental
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Allen?
Dr. Craig Allen is elite. I am a complicated patient and he makes me comfortable. I would highly recommend Dr. Allen for his knowledge, patient care and office staff.
About Dr. Craig Allen, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1740214105
Education & Certifications
- Boston University, Henry M. Goldman School Of Dental Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Allen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allen works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.