See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Ruskin, FL
Dr. Craig Amshel, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Craig Amshel, MD

Colorectal Surgery
3.9 (50)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Craig Amshel, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Ruskin, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.

Dr. Amshel works at Absolute Surgical Specialists in Ruskin, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL and Sun City Center, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Constipation and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Absolute Surgical Specialists Pllc
    1046 Cypress Village Blvd, Ruskin, FL 33573 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 633-0081
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Advent Surgical Center
    5013 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL 33603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 633-0081
  3. 3
    Absolute Surgical Specialists
    139 S Pebble Beach Blvd Ste 200, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 633-0081
  4. 4
    South Tampa Office
    2605 W Swann Ave Ste 600, Tampa, FL 33609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 633-0081

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Tampa

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hernia
Constipation
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Constipation
Hemorrhoids

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal Warts Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Medical Management of Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American International Group (AIG)
    • Anthem
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Amshel?

    Dec 05, 2022
    I have had 2 operations with Dr, Amshel and consider him an excellent Doctor
    — Dec 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Craig Amshel, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Craig Amshel, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Amshel to family and friends

    Dr. Amshel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Amshel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Craig Amshel, MD.

    About Dr. Craig Amshel, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356339675
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Miami Hospital and Clinic
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Maricopa Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Carilion Roanoke Community Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Amshel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amshel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Amshel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Amshel has seen patients for Hernia, Constipation and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amshel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Amshel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amshel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amshel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amshel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Craig Amshel, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.