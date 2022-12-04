Overview of Dr. Craig Andersen, MD

Dr. Craig Andersen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Colorado Canyons Hospital & Medical Center, Delta County Memorial Hospital, Grand River Medical Center, Montrose Regional Health and Saint Marys Medical Center.



Dr. Andersen works at General Surgeons Western CO PC in Grand Junction, CO with other offices in Fruita, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hyperparathyroidism, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.