Dr. Craig Andersen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andersen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Andersen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Craig Andersen, MD
Dr. Craig Andersen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Colorado Canyons Hospital & Medical Center, Delta County Memorial Hospital, Grand River Medical Center, Montrose Regional Health and Saint Marys Medical Center.
Dr. Andersen works at
Dr. Andersen's Office Locations
-
1
Colorado Surgical Affiliates LLC2440 N 11th St, Grand Junction, CO 81501 Directions (970) 243-0900
-
2
Family Health West Urgent Care401 Kokopelli Blvd Ste 3, Fruita, CO 81521 Directions (970) 200-1510
Hospital Affiliations
- Colorado Canyons Hospital & Medical Center
- Delta County Memorial Hospital
- Grand River Medical Center
- Montrose Regional Health
- Saint Marys Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Andersen?
Dr. Andersen and his team are as good as it gets anywhere! I can’t even put in to words how impressed I was from start to finish in every aspect. He is unbelievably skilled and experienced, and his extremely calming disposition helped me stay calm and confident throughout the entire process of having my thyroid removed. Simply put, if you have a chance to have him help you, there’s nothing left to consider. Do it without hesitation!
About Dr. Craig Andersen, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164535340
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andersen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andersen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andersen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andersen works at
Dr. Andersen has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hyperparathyroidism, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andersen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Andersen speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Andersen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andersen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andersen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andersen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.