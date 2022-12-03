See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Craig Anderson, MD

Internal Medicine & Pediatrics
4.9 (39)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Craig Anderson, MD

Dr. Craig Anderson, MD is an Internal Medicine & Pediatrics Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from MD, Medical College Of Wisconsin (MCW), Medical education , 2014 and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.

Dr. Anderson works at SHMG Family, Internal & Pediatric Medicine - Beltline in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Anderson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Spectrum Health Medical Group
    2750 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-7015
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • Spectrum Health United Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bronchitis
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Bronchitis
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension

Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Craig Anderson, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine & Pediatrics
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1568876290
    • 1568876290
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Greenville Health System/Univ of South Carolina (GME)
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • MD, Medical College Of Wisconsin (MCW), Medical education , 2014
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anderson works at SHMG Family, Internal & Pediatric Medicine - Beltline in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Anderson’s profile.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

