Dr. Craig Anderson, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Craig Anderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Craig Anderson, MD
Dr. Craig Anderson, MD is an Internal Medicine & Pediatrics Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from MD, Medical College Of Wisconsin (MCW), Medical education , 2014 and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Dr. Anderson works at
Dr. Anderson's Office Locations
Spectrum Health Medical Group2750 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 267-7015Monday9:00am - 7:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:30pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Care Network of Michigan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Yearly overall check-up went well and Dr.Anderson was helpful.
About Dr. Craig Anderson, MD
- Internal Medicine & Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- Greenville Health System/Univ of South Carolina (GME)
- MD, Medical College Of Wisconsin (MCW), Medical education , 2014
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Anderson works at
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods.