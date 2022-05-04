Dr. Craig Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Anderson, MD
Dr. Craig Anderson, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Salem Hospital.
Locations
Croisan Ridge Surgery Center LLC4999 Skyline Rd S, Salem, OR 97306 Directions (503) 371-4647
Salem Foot Clinic350 Miller St SE, Salem, OR 97302 Directions (503) 371-4647
Hospital Affiliations
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I have gone to Dr. Anderson for over 20 years. He is a kind, caring doctor and as far as I am concerned, the best doctor in the area for anesthetic shots. His office manager, Laura? is lovely. However, the receptionist is probably the worst front desk person I have ever encountered. She can be rude, will tell you she sent referrals when she did not. Will say she did not receive FAXES when the clinic sending them tells you they sent them twice. She never apologises when she messes up. This is not just my opinion, others have told me the same. I am sure that Dr. Anderson loses customers because of the attitude at the front desk. I put up with this woman's attitude because I want to continue going to Dr. Anderson. I held off writing this review for a long time. I am sure this is why Dr. Anderson'a reviews are not all 5 star.
About Dr. Craig Anderson, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1629014824
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wi Hospital And Cli
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.