Dr. Craig Assenmacher, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.6 (25)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Craig Assenmacher, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Bay Park Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Dr. Assenmacher works at ProMedica Physicians in Toledo, OH with other offices in Oregon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Assenmacher's Office Locations

    ProMedica Physicians Assenmacher Orthopaedics - Toledo
    2865 N Reynolds Rd Ste 160, Toledo, OH 43615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 578-7038
    Promedica Physicians Physical Medicine Rehabilitation - Oregon
    2751 Bay Park Dr Ste 201, Oregon, OH 43616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 690-8811

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis

Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankle Fracture
Arthritis of the Elbow
Broken Arm
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chondrocalcinosis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Difficulty With Walking
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Femur Fracture
Foot Fracture
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Hip Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Drainage
Knee Fracture
Knee Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
McMurray's Test
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Rotator Cuff Tear
Runner's Knee
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Shoulder
Avascular Necrosis
Bone Disorders
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Crystal Arthropathy
Crystalline Arthritis
Degenerative Disorders
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Injuries
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Foot Sprain
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Hip Arthritis
Hip Disorders
Hip Pain
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Hip Resurfacing
Hip Sprain
Humerus Fracture
Knee Arthritis
Knee Disorders
Knee Injuries
Knee Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Cramp
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Pelvic Fracture
Post-Traumatic Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Scapular Fracture
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Disorders
Trigger Finger
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Paramount
    • United Food and Commercial Workers
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Nov 23, 2020
    He treated my rotator cuff with surgery to scope it, followed by physical therapy.
    — Nov 23, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Craig Assenmacher, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1477615292
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Sydney
    • Stony Brook University
    • University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Assenmacher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Assenmacher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Assenmacher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Assenmacher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Assenmacher has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Assenmacher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Assenmacher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Assenmacher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Assenmacher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Assenmacher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

