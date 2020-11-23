Overview of Dr. Craig Assenmacher, MD

Dr. Craig Assenmacher, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Bay Park Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Assenmacher works at ProMedica Physicians in Toledo, OH with other offices in Oregon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.