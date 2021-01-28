Overview of Dr. Craig Astle, MD

Dr. Craig Astle, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with St. George Regional Hospital River Road.



Dr. Astle works at Southern Utah Womens Health Center PC in Saint George, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.