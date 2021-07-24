See All Dermatopathologists in Fishkill, NY
Dr. Craig Austin, MD

Dermatopathology
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Craig Austin, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Fishkill, NY. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Austin works at Craig Austin Dermatology PC in Fishkill, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Poughkeepsie Skin Pathology
    200 Westage Business Ctr Dr Ste 231, Fishkill, NY 12524 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 896-6669

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Shaving of Skin Lesion
Warts
Dry Skin
Dry Skin

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerihealth
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • CoreSource
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Craig Austin, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatopathology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225149982
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Overlook Hospital
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Dermatopathology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Austin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Austin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Austin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Austin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Austin works at Craig Austin Dermatology PC in Fishkill, NY. View the full address on Dr. Austin’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Austin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Austin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Austin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Austin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

