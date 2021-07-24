Dr. Craig Austin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Austin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Austin, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Austin, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Fishkill, NY. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Austin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Poughkeepsie Skin Pathology200 Westage Business Ctr Dr Ste 231, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 896-6669
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerihealth
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Austin?
Doc Austin is a well trained and expert skin care specialist . I was impressed not only by his timely and compassionate care but also by his promptness in his return call to me personally concerning a problem I was having and on a weekend no less. Highly recommend. Outstanding office surgical skills.
About Dr. Craig Austin, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1225149982
Education & Certifications
- Overlook Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Austin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Austin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Austin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Austin works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Austin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Austin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Austin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Austin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.