Offers telehealth
Dr. Craig Badolato, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center, Melbourne Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital and Viera Hospital.
Cancer Care Centers Of Brevard1430 Pine St, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 952-0898Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Melbourne Regional Medical Center
- Palm Bay Hospital
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
The Dr. nd his team give me the best care that I could hope for.
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann U|Hahnemann University
- Abington Hospital|Abington Memorial Hospital
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Internal Medicine
