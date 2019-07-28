Overview of Dr. Craig Barkley, MD

Dr. Craig Barkley, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Pekin Memorial Hospital, Proctor Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Barkley works at Lutheran Surgical in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Peoria, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.