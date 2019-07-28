Dr. Craig Barkley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barkley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Barkley, MD
Overview of Dr. Craig Barkley, MD
Dr. Craig Barkley, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Pekin Memorial Hospital, Proctor Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Barkley works at
Dr. Barkley's Office Locations
Lutheran Medical Group7910 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 112, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 969-7121
Midwest Urological Group Ltd.7309 N Knoxville Ave, Peoria, IL 61614 Directions (309) 643-6131
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Pekin Memorial Hospital
- Proctor Hospital
- UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Loved him - understand he has retired 8/31/2018
About Dr. Craig Barkley, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1831189448
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barkley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barkley accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barkley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barkley has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barkley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Barkley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barkley.
