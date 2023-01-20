Dr. Craig Bash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Bash, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Bash, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.
Locations
veteran medical advisor4938 Hampden Ln, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (240) 506-1556
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Did a thorough review of my case & an extensive exam. Everything I filed a claim for was ultimately approved just as Dr. Bash predicted it would be. Additional claims were also. I received a 100% rating for more than 10 service connected disabilities. His secretary/assistant, Alice, was terrific. Many people complain about the price but you get what you pay for. I spent $11,000 total for an exam, a Nexus letter and several responses including CUE letters and rebuttals. In the end, after six years, I was awarded back pay in excess of $68,000 plus a monthly income of more than $3,600 a month. Thank you Dr Bash!
About Dr. Craig Bash, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1225123318
Education & Certifications
- National Institute Health
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- U.S. Air Force Academy
- Diagnostic Radiology
