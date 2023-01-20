See All Diagnostic Radiologists in Bethesda, MD
Dr. Craig Bash, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Craig Bash, MD

Diagnostic Radiology
4.4 (45)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Craig Bash, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.

Dr. Bash works at veteran medical advisor in Bethesda, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    veteran medical advisor
    4938 Hampden Ln, Bethesda, MD 20814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 506-1556

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
CT Scan (Computed Tomography)
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
CT Scan (Computed Tomography)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
CT Scan (Computed Tomography) Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Chevron Icon
Muscle Diseases Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
X-Ray Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat X-Ray

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 45 ratings
Patient Ratings (45)
5 Star
(36)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(5)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Bash?

Jan 20, 2023
Did a thorough review of my case & an extensive exam. Everything I filed a claim for was ultimately approved just as Dr. Bash predicted it would be. Additional claims were also. I received a 100% rating for more than 10 service connected disabilities. His secretary/assistant, Alice, was terrific. Many people complain about the price but you get what you pay for. I spent $11,000 total for an exam, a Nexus letter and several responses including CUE letters and rebuttals. In the end, after six years, I was awarded back pay in excess of $68,000 plus a monthly income of more than $3,600 a month. Thank you Dr Bash!
Kevin — Jan 20, 2023
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Craig Bash, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Craig Bash, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bash to family and friends

Dr. Bash's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Bash

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Craig Bash, MD.

About Dr. Craig Bash, MD

Specialties
  • Diagnostic Radiology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1225123318
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • National Institute Health
Fellowship
Internship
  • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Internship
Medical Education
  • Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • U.S. Air Force Academy
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Diagnostic Radiology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Craig Bash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bash has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bash works at veteran medical advisor in Bethesda, MD. View the full address on Dr. Bash’s profile.

45 patients have reviewed Dr. Bash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bash.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Craig Bash, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.