Overview of Dr. Craig Best, DO

Dr. Craig Best, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from LINCOLN MEMORIAL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Dyer and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Best works at Midwest Orthopedics At Rush in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.