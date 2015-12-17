Dr. Craig Beyer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Beyer, DO
Dr. Craig Beyer, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY.
Beyer Laser Associates LLC1810 30th St Ste B, Boulder, CO 80301 Directions (303) 499-2020
- 2 2901 S Lynnhaven Rd Ste 170, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 Directions (757) 498-5714
The Cataract Vision Institute LLC16 Court St Ste 801, Brooklyn, NY 11241 Directions (718) 852-6070
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Beyer traveled all the way from Colorado to Indiana to do my LASIK. I was very nervous and anxious but it all went very smoothly. Very easy and painless. Nothing to panic about at all! Dr. Beyer did an amazing job and I would recommend him to anyone! I am very happy with my vision and my eyes have had zero pain!
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English, French
- 1831283415
- FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Beyer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beyer speaks French.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Beyer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.