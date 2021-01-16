Overview of Dr. Craig Bogdanski, DO

Dr. Craig Bogdanski, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southington, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital, Griffin Hospital, Hartford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Bogdanski works at Craig M Bogdanski DO/Assocs PC in Southington, CT with other offices in Plainville, CT and Farmington, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.