Dr. Craig Boswell, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (54)
Map Pin Small Saint Louis, MO
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Craig Boswell, MD

Dr. Craig Boswell, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital.

Dr. Boswell works at Body Aesthetic Plastic Sgy Ctr in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Boswell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bodyaesthetic Plastic Surgery and Skincare
    969 N Mason Rd Ste 170, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 628-8200
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
  • Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Age Spots
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Skin Cancer
Age Spots
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperthrophic Scar Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 01, 2022
    I saw Dr. Boswell for a breast reduction and I can’t say enough positive things about him and his staff. Dr Boswell was polite and explained everything about the procedure in depth — there was zero pressure, only facts. The day of surgery the nurse staff at BJC West County raved about how great of a surgeon he is. Everyone made me feel very comfortable. Dr Boswell even took the time to call and check in on me on a Sunday of a holiday weekend! I would recommend him to anyone considering cosmetic procedures in the Midwest. Top notch.
    Jessica R. — Jun 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Craig Boswell, MD
    About Dr. Craig Boswell, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902947799
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • San Francisco Drs. John Qwsley, Bernard Alpert
    Residency
    • Barnes Jewish Hosp
    Internship
    • Barnes Jewish Hosp Washington Univ
    Medical Education
    • Univ of WI Med Sch
    Undergraduate School
    • Southern Methodist University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Boswell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boswell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boswell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boswell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boswell works at Body Aesthetic Plastic Sgy Ctr in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Boswell’s profile.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Boswell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boswell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boswell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boswell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

