Overview of Dr. Craig Boswell, MD

Dr. Craig Boswell, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital.



Dr. Boswell works at Body Aesthetic Plastic Sgy Ctr in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.