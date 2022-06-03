Overview of Dr. Craig Brandner, DO

Dr. Craig Brandner, DO is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Dental School and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. Brandner works at Craig Brandner, DDS in Slidell, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.