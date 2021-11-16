Overview

Dr. Craig Brett, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center, Northern Light Inland Hospital, Northern Light Mercy Hospital and Southern Maine Health Care.



Dr. Brett works at Northern Light Mercy Hospital in Portland, ME with other offices in Lewiston, ME and Yarmouth, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.