Dr. Craig Brown, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.6 (56)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Craig Brown, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Aurora, CO. They completed their fellowship with Creighton University Med Center|Creighton University Medical Center

Dr. Brown works at SurgOne in Aurora, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fissure, Destruction of Anal Tumor and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SurgOne
    1400 S Potomac St Ste 120, Aurora, CO 80012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0477
  2. 2
    SurgONE PC Colon and Rectal Surgery
    1601 E 19th Ave Ste 6300, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0478

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Medical Center of Aurora
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Penrose Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal Fissure
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Hemorrhoids
Treatment frequency



Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Satisfied Patient - 2019 -2022 — Nov 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Craig Brown, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265546410
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Creighton University Med Center|Creighton University Medical Center
    Fellowship

