Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Craig Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Craig Brown, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine.
Craig A Brown, M.d.480 Fourth Ave Ste 511, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Directions (619) 426-0370
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Dr. Brown is patient and takes time to explain everything and really listens
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1730239989
- Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
