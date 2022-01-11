Overview of Dr. Craig Buckles, MD

Dr. Craig Buckles, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Anderson, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Anderson, Community Hospital Anderson, Henry Community Health, Reid Health and Riverview Health.



Dr. Buckles works at Anderson Center Outpatient Svs in Anderson, IN. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.