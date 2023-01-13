Overview

Dr. Craig Burkhart, MD is a Dermatologist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Burkhart works at CRAIG G BURKHART MD INC in Sylvania, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.