Dr. Craig Burkhart, MD is a Dermatologist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Craig G Burkhart MD Inc5600 Monroe St Ste 106B, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 885-3403
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Dr. Burkhart was the sixth doctor (the second dermatologist) I saw to address an issue I was dealing with. I have been dealing with this issue for nine or 10 months before I found Dr. Burkhart. First thing he thought when he saw me was that I have an infection so he cultured the affected area on my face and sure enough I have a staphinfection. My whole face, for A year by the time it was cleared up, was swollen, I had dry cracked skin, flaking skin, water seeping from my face, at times I could not move my eyes because the skin around both eyes dried out. All the other doctors just kept telling me we don’t know what it is and we’ve never seen anything like this or this bad before. They had no solutions other than to throw steroids prescriptions my way which did not affect it at all. I would definitely recommend Dr. Burkhart to anyone that needs a dermatologist. He was kind, matter-of-fact, to the point, and I liked his minimalistic skin care.
About Dr. Craig Burkhart, MD
- Dermatology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1962405332
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Med Coll Of Ohio
Dr. Burkhart has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burkhart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burkhart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burkhart has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burkhart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
164 patients have reviewed Dr. Burkhart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burkhart.
