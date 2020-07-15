Overview

Dr. Craig Burns, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas and Adventhealth Tampa.



Dr. Burns works at AdventHealth Medical Group in Palm Harbor, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.